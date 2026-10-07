Shimla: Residents in rural areas will soon be able to access complete information about roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) simply by scanning a QR code with their mobile phones. The initiative aims to make road project information easily accessible to the public without requiring villagers to visit government or departmental offices.

The National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) has directed all states and Union Territories, including Himachal Pradesh, to display QR codes on citizen information boards installed alongside PMGSY roads. QR codes have been generated for identified road projects and their installation on roadside boards will be mandatory.

Budget, Road Length and Construction Progress at a Glance

Once scanned, the QR code will provide residents with key details about the particular road project. This will include the sanctioned project budget, expenditure incurred so far, sanctioned road length, current construction progress and the stipulated completion deadline.

The system is expected to make it easier for villagers to track the status of road projects in their areas and obtain information directly through digital means.

Officials to Verify QR Code Installation

As part of the implementation, officials will be required to ensure that the QR codes are properly installed on the information boards and can be easily scanned using mobile phones.

After verifying the installation and functionality of the QR codes, officials will have to submit a certificate confirming compliance to NRIDA at the state level.

The Public Works Department has stated that displaying QR codes on roadside information boards has been made mandatory to ensure that the public receives accurate and comprehensive information about PMGSY roads.

The move is expected to improve transparency in the implementation of rural road projects by allowing residents to access project-related information at the construction site itself.