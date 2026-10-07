Shimla: Road tarring and repair work across Himachal Pradesh is facing delays due to an irregular supply of bitumen, with contractors warning that the shortage could affect the state’s post-monsoon roadwork targets.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to accelerate tarring and essential patchwork on around 800 kilometres of roads during the two-month window following the monsoon. Officials and contractors have been directed to complete the works at the earliest, taking advantage of favourable weather conditions.

However, contractors say the availability of bitumen has emerged as a major bottleneck. In several areas, supplies are reportedly arriving only once every three to four days, making it difficult to carry out tarring operations continuously.

Contractors claim that the irregular supply is leaving machinery and labourers idle at work sites. This is not only delaying road projects but also increasing operational costs, as contractors continue to bear expenses on manpower and equipment even when actual work cannot proceed.

Contractors have pointed out that the period immediately after the monsoon is crucial for road tarring, as favourable weather conditions are available only for a limited time. Any further disruption in bitumen supplies could make it difficult to complete the planned works within the deadline.

The contractors’ union has urged the government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of bitumen to work sites across the state. It has also demanded the introduction of a fixed supply schedule, allowing contractors to plan labour, machinery and construction activities more efficiently.

The union has warned that unless the supply issue is addressed promptly, the PWD’s target of completing tarring and patchwork on around 800 kilometres of roads could come under pressure.

With road maintenance work gathering pace after the monsoon, contractors are now looking to the government for immediate measures to resolve the supply bottleneck and prevent further delays in road projects across Himachal Pradesh.