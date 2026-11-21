Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the establishment of a permanent bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court at Dharamshala, paving the way for improved access to justice for people living in Kangra and other districts of lower Himachal.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the resolution in the House, emphasising that residents of Kangra and neighbouring districts face considerable difficulties in accessing justice due to the geographical distance from the High Court’s principal seat in Shimla.

The resolution highlights that difficult terrain, long travel distances and inadequate connectivity in certain areas impose an additional financial burden on litigants, besides causing inconvenience and delays in attending court proceedings. A permanent bench at Dharamshala would help reduce these difficulties and make justice more accessible, affordable and convenient for people in the lower regions of the state.

The House also observed that a substantial number of pending cases originate from Kangra and other adjoining districts, strengthening the need for a dedicated High Court bench in Dharamshala.

Referring to Article 214 of the Constitution of India, which provides for a High Court for every state, and Section 51(2) of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, the resolution outlines the legal provisions governing the establishment of a permanent bench.

Section 51(2) empowers the President of India to establish a permanent bench at a location other than the principal seat of a High Court, in consultation with the Governor of the state and the Chief Justice of the High Court.

With the Assembly unanimously endorsing the proposal, the state government will immediately forward a detailed resolution to the Central Government for consideration and necessary action.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the proposed bench becomes operational at the earliest. He assured the House that the state government would provide all necessary infrastructure, including land, court buildings, residential accommodation for judicial officers and staff, digital facilities and the required financial resources.

The proposed permanent bench is expected to benefit litigants from Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Chamba and other adjoining districts, who currently have to travel to Shimla for High Court-related proceedings.

However, the establishment of the bench will require approval through the prescribed constitutional procedure at the Central level, including consultation with the Governor and the Chief Justice of the High Court.