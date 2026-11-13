Himachal Government Plans Amendment to 1997 Act to Regulate Private School Fees

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to tighten regulations on private schools by amending the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation) Act, 1997, to bring their fee structures under a defined regulatory framework. The proposed amendment aims to curb arbitrary annual fee hikes and provide relief to parents who have repeatedly raised concerns over the rising cost of private education.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the existing legislation did not contain adequate provisions to regulate the fees charged by private educational institutions, leaving considerable scope for schools to determine their charges independently. This regulatory gap, he said, had resulted in persistent complaints from parents regarding steep fee increases at the beginning of every new academic session.

The government is now examining regulatory mechanisms adopted by other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, to develop a suitable framework for Himachal Pradesh. The Education Department is studying the provisions and implementation models followed in these states before finalising the proposed changes to the existing Act.

Thakur said the government intended to introduce a transparent and balanced system under which private schools would not be able to increase fees arbitrarily. The proposed regulatory framework would seek to establish greater accountability in the determination of school fees while ensuring that institutions follow clearly defined norms.

The issue of private school fees has remained a major concern for parents across the state, particularly as annual increases in tuition fees are often accompanied by additional charges under different heads. Parents have frequently questioned the justification for such increases and demanded greater transparency in the way schools calculate and revise their fee structures.

With the proposed amendment, the government intends to bring the fee-determination process within a formal regulatory mechanism, potentially covering not only annual tuition fee revisions but also other charges collected by private institutions.

The move is expected to be significant for parents seeking greater predictability in their children’s education expenses. Once the proposed framework is finalised and implemented, private schools across Himachal Pradesh may have to follow clearly defined guidelines while determining and revising their fees.

The government is expected to examine the regulatory models of other states before deciding on the final provisions of the amendment, with the broader objective of balancing the functioning of private educational institutions with the financial interests of parents.