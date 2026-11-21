Shimla, November 20: The Himachal Pradesh BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Shimla police against Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi over his remarks concerning Rafale fighter jets and Operation Sindoor during the state Legislative Assembly proceedings on November 18.

BJP State Media Convener Karan Nanda submitted the complaint to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, seeking an investigation into the minister’s statements and demanding registration of an FIR if evidence of a cognizable offence is established.

Nanda said the minister’s remarks regarding the pricing of Rafale fighter aircraft and the outcome of Operation Sindoor had raised concerns, particularly as they related to the Indian Armed Forces and matters of national security. He maintained that people holding responsible constitutional positions should exercise caution while making public statements on such sensitive issues.

In his complaint, Nanda has requested the police to obtain certified copies of the relevant Assembly proceedings along with their complete video recordings. He has also sought an investigation into whether Negi made similar statements outside the Assembly, including during media interactions, on public platforms or through social media.

The complaint has referred to Sections 197(1)(d), 353 and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and sought an examination of the matter under the applicable legal provisions.

Clarifying the legal position, Nanda acknowledged that speeches delivered inside the Legislative Assembly enjoy constitutional protection under Article 194(2) of the Constitution. However, he argued that any independently punishable act committed outside the Assembly should be examined in accordance with the law.

He said the complaint had been received at the SP office and registered under diary number 28577 on November 20, 2026.

The BJP leader has also requested an impartial investigation and sought written information from the police regarding the action taken on the complaint.

Nanda said public representatives must exercise responsibility while commenting on issues concerning national security and the Armed Forces, adding that constitutional provisions and legal procedures should be respected.