The Himachal Pradesh government has ruled out the regularisation of teachers appointed under a special recruitment scheme for government schools, clarifying that there is no proposal or provision to absorb them into regular posts, even after completing two years of service.

The Education Minister provided this information in a written reply to a question raised by Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The government’s clarification comes amid thousands of vacant teaching positions in government schools across the state.

According to the figures presented in the Assembly, out of 14,987 sanctioned lecturer posts in schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, 11,731 are currently filled, leaving 3,256 vacancies.

Similarly, in 145 government senior secondary schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 1,350 out of 2,984 sanctioned lecturer posts are vacant. This brings the total number of vacant lecturer positions across the two categories to 4,606.

1,922 Teachers Appointed on Fixed-Term Basis

To address the shortage of teachers in CBSE-affiliated government schools, the state government introduced a special recruitment scheme under which 1,922 teachers have been appointed for fixed tenures.

These appointments include 308 English teachers, 305 Mathematics teachers and 154 Commerce teachers, along with teachers in other subjects.

Under the scheme, teachers are engaged for only 10 months during an academic year and receive a monthly honorarium of ₹30,000. They are not entitled to the leave benefits available to regular government employees.

According to the government’s reply, these teachers will receive 10 days of casual leave and five days of medical leave annually.

The government has also extended the scheme to primary schools through a notification issued on October 28, 2026. Primary teachers appointed under the scheme will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹25,000 for a 10-month engagement period.

However, the government has made it clear that these fixed-term appointments will not create any entitlement to regularisation or absorption into regular government service.

410 Schools in Chamba Functioning with One Teacher

Meanwhile, the government has also highlighted the shortage of teachers in primary schools in Chamba district. As many as 410 schools are functioning with just one teacher, while another 689 schools have only two teachers.

The Education Minister disclosed these figures in a written reply to a question raised by Churah MLA Dr. Hans Raj.

According to the data, single-teacher schools in Chamba district have an average enrolment of 17 students, while schools with two teachers have an average of 30 students.

Among the five Assembly constituencies, Bharmour has the highest number of single-teacher schools at 147. Chamba has 75 such schools, Dalhousie 72, Churah 59 and Bhatiyat 57.

The situation is also concerning in schools with only two teachers. Dalhousie has the highest number at 157, followed by Chamba with 152, Bhatiyat with 136, Bharmour with 129 and Churah with 115.

The government further informed the Assembly that 8,135 teachers had been appointed across Himachal Pradesh between January 1, 2023, and October 31, 2026.