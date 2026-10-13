Stop Blaming Delhi, Release White Paper on Funds and Projects: Randhir Sharma to Sukhu

Shimla: BJP leader Randhir Sharma has dared Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh to release a comprehensive white paper detailing Central assistance received, expenditure incurred and the status of pending development projects. He alleged that the state government was blaming the Centre whenever questions were raised about financial management and the implementation of development works.

In a press statement, Sharma said the government should clearly explain how much financial assistance had been received from the Centre, how much had been utilised, how many projects had been completed and what administrative hurdles remained unresolved.

He said the people of Himachal Pradesh deserved transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, adding that political allegations could not substitute for official records and measurable progress.

Sharma sought details about the operational status of Critical Care Blocks, public health laboratories and Block Public Health Units. He also raised questions about the completion schedule of the Una Bulk Drug Park, pending financial obligations related to railway projects and the utilisation of disaster recovery assistance.

Demanding a project-wise white paper, the BJP leader said it should include the amounts sanctioned and released, expenditure incurred, physical progress achieved and expected completion dates for major development projects across the state.

He further said that Himachal Pradesh’s development required financial discipline, timely decision-making, administrative commitment and accountability. According to him, Central assistance and infrastructure investments should translate into tangible benefits for the people through the timely implementation of sanctioned projects.

Sharma reiterated that the Sukhu government should provide a transparent account of Central funds, their utilisation and the progress of major development works instead of engaging in political blame games.