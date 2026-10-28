BJP Seeks Time-Bound Probe into Nauni University’s Functioning, Raises Questions over Vice-Chancellor

Solan: BJP state spokesperson and in-charge of the Solan organisational district, Sandeepani Bhardwaj, has called for an impartial and time-bound inquiry into the functioning of Dr. Harminder Singh Baweja, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, raising concerns over administrative decisions, alleged irregularities in Board of Management proceedings, staff transfers and possible political interference in academic activities.

Bhardwaj demanded that the Himachal Pradesh government examine the allegations through official records and ensure transparency in the university’s administration. He also called for scrutiny of pending legal matters involving the Acting Vice-Chancellor and clarification regarding the circumstances under which he was assigned additional charge after the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel ended on May 8, 2026.

According to Bhardwaj, information available to him suggests that two charge sheets are pending against Dr. Baweja in the CBI Court in Dehradun and that prosecution sanctions have been granted in the relevant cases. He also referred to alleged departmental inquiries relating to Dr. Baweja’s previous administrative tenures in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

He said the status of these matters should be verified through court records and documents from the concerned departments, while emphasising that pending charges do not amount to a conviction. However, he argued that transparency regarding such matters was important when assigning responsibilities to a senior university official.

Questions over Board of Management proceedings

Bhardwaj raised concerns over the proceedings of the 119th to 123rd meetings of the university’s Board of Management, particularly the meeting held on August 12, 2026.

He alleged that questions had been raised over changes to the minutes of the 123rd meeting and objections reportedly expressed by state government officials. He demanded that the original records be secured and examined to establish whether any unauthorised alterations had taken place.

He said the validity of decisions based on the disputed proceedings should also be reviewed if any procedural irregularities were established.

The BJP spokesperson further referred to concerns raised by the Finance Department over a possible conflict of interest when matters relating to Dr. Baweja’s personal service benefits were discussed during the August 12 meeting. He called for an independent legal examination of the issue, including its possible implications for the relevant proceedings and pending legal matters.

Bhardwaj also questioned the circumstances surrounding an administrative order issued by the Acting Vice-Chancellor on October 5, which sought to withdraw the powers of Registrar Siddharth Acharya.

He pointed out that the state government rescinded the order on October 6, reportedly clarifying that the statutory powers vested in the Registrar could not be transferred to another official in the manner proposed.

According to Bhardwaj, the episode warrants scrutiny to establish whether the administrative powers were exercised in accordance with the applicable rules and who should be held accountable for the resulting dispute.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that complaints had been received regarding approximately 180 staff transfers within the university, pressure on certain employees and political interference in academic activities.

He demanded an examination of the transfer orders, complaints submitted by employees and relevant administrative records to determine whether the decisions were made in accordance with established procedures.

He also sought disclosure of information regarding faculty availability at Thunag College and vacant positions at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), or Agricultural Science Centres.

Raising concerns over the university’s examination system, Bhardwaj alleged that there were questions about possible attempts to influence examination results on political grounds. He said any instructions to alter or influence the evaluation of a student because of their association with a political organisation would raise serious concerns about academic independence and merit-based assessment.

He called for an impartial investigation into these allegations and an examination of the relevant examination records.

Bhardwaj urged the state government to secure the original records of the 119th to 123rd Board of Management meetings, review the legality of the disputed administrative orders and examine the status of pending court cases and appeals involving the university.

He also called upon Dr. Baweja to issue a public clarification, supported by documentary evidence, on the issues raised against him.

To ensure an impartial inquiry, he demanded that the government review the exercise of administrative powers by the Acting Vice-Chancellor and take steps to prevent any retaliatory action against university officers or employees who may provide information during the investigation.

Bhardwaj said Nauni University was an important institution serving the interests of Himachal Pradesh’s farmers, horticulturists, students and scientific community. He maintained that protecting its academic reputation and administrative credibility should be a priority.

He called for a time-bound investigation into the allegations and publication of its findings, adding that any action against those found responsible should be taken in accordance with the law.