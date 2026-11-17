Dharamshala: The opposition BJP on Tuesday staged a protest inside the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly complex during the winter session, targeting the Congress government over issues related to Section 118, alleged benami land transactions and the proposed transfer of government properties to private investors.

Before the commencement of Assembly proceedings, BJP legislators gathered within the Assembly premises and raised slogans against the government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led the attack, accusing the government of taking decisions that could compromise the interests of Himachal Pradesh and its people.

The BJP questioned the government’s alleged attempts to relax or amend provisions of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. The opposition claimed that any dilution of the existing land protection framework could adversely affect the interests of local residents and potentially benefit outside investors.

The party also raised concerns over alleged benami land transactions and real estate-related dealings, demanding greater transparency and a clear explanation from the government regarding the ownership and transfer of properties.

BJP Questions Proposed PPP Model for Hotel Peterhoff

The BJP particularly targeted the government over the Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla. Jairam Thakur alleged that the government was planning to hand over the property to outside investors under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He claimed that bookings at Peterhoff beyond November 26 were being blocked and that some existing reservations were also being cancelled. The opposition leader demanded that the government make all relevant documents and details of the proposed arrangement public.

Thakur accused the government of taking decisions that amounted to putting the state’s valuable assets and resources at risk. Taking a dig at the administration, he remarked that, given the nature of the government’s decisions, it would not be surprising if it eventually attempted to sell even the Legislative Assembly building.

The BJP maintained that the government must clarify its position on the future of historic properties and other public assets rather than allowing uncertainty to prevail.