Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni and Eternal University, Baru Sahib, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic, research, educational and institutional collaboration between the two universities.

The MoU was signed by Prof. HS Baweja, Vice Chancellor, UHF Nauni, and Dr Neelam Kaur, Vice Chancellor, Eternal University. The agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise and institutional facilities while creating greater opportunities for students, faculty members, scientists and other stakeholders of both institutions.

The collaboration will cover a wide range of areas, including horticulture, forestry, agriculture and allied sciences, environmental sciences, biotechnology, medicinal and aromatic plants, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, Indian Knowledge Systems and value-based education, besides other emerging fields.

Under the agreement, the universities will facilitate student internships, Experiential Learning Programmes (ELP) and Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE). Student and faculty exchanges will also be encouraged for academic, research and extension activities.

The two institutions will work towards developing joint research projects and submitting collaborative proposals to various funding agencies. They will also jointly organise conferences, seminars, workshops and training programmes in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU provides for sharing of library facilities, scientific literature, knowledge resources and other academic information, subject to the rules and licensing conditions of the respective institutions.

The universities will also explore joint work in environmental sciences, biotechnology and emerging technologies relevant to agriculture, horticulture, forestry, health, environment and sustainable development.

Another area of cooperation will involve academic and scientific visits to herbarium and medicinal plant facilities. The partnership will facilitate collaborative efforts in the identification, conservation, characterisation, documentation and sustainable utilisation of medicinal and aromatic plants.

The agreement also places emphasis on the application of Artificial Intelligence, data science, digital technologies and decision-support systems in education, research, agriculture, horticulture, forestry and allied disciplines.

The partnership will further promote the exchange of experiences in value-based education, ethical development, holistic learning and spiritual awakening, while respecting the academic framework and institutional ethos of both universities.

The two institutions will also share technical knowledge and experiences relating to solar energy, renewable energy technologies and energy conservation, further expanding the scope of collaboration towards sustainable development.