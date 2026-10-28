Himachal School Board to Use Chemical-Free Paper for Textbooks in 2027-28 Session

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has stepped up preparations for printing textbooks for the 2027-28 academic session, introducing stricter paper quality requirements to ensure that students receive durable and high-quality learning materials.

Under the new guidelines, textbooks will be printed on 80 GSM chemical-free paper, with particular emphasis on the use of virgin agro-pulp and chemical-free pulp. The initiative aims to improve print clarity, strengthen page quality and prevent common problems such as torn pages and blurred printing.

The Board has made laboratory testing mandatory before the printing process begins. Paper samples will be sent to a government-accredited laboratory to verify compliance with the prescribed quality standards. Textbook printing will commence only after the samples meet the required specifications, while distribution to students will follow the prescribed quality checks.

To implement the initiative, the Board has initiated the tender process and issued the relevant terms and conditions. Firms participating in the tender will be required to procure and use paper strictly in accordance with the Board’s specifications.

The new quality-control measures are intended to ensure consistency in textbook production and reduce complaints regarding the durability and readability of printed materials.

Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, said tenders had been invited for the upcoming academic session, with the use of high-quality, chemical-free paper included as a mandatory requirement.

He said the initiative was aimed at improving the quality of textbooks supplied to students across the state, with particular attention to page durability and print quality.