The Himachal Pradesh government has issued strict directions to medical colleges across the state to prevent arbitrary fee collection and end the practice of making hostel accommodation compulsory for students. The government has directed all medical colleges affiliated with Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Nerchowk, to strictly adhere to the approved fee structure and ensure complete transparency in admission-related charges.

In this regard, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has written to the Vice-Chancellor of AMRU, directing the university to ensure uniform implementation of the guidelines across all affiliated institutions. The directions have been issued by Madhu Chaudhary, Special Secretary (Health).

As per the directives, all medical colleges must publish their course-wise fee structures, comprising only government-approved charges, on their respective websites. The approved fee details must also be displayed prominently on the AMRU website. Furthermore, complete information regarding fees must be made available to students at the time of declaration of examination results.

The government took this step after receiving reports that certain medical colleges were charging students amounts exceeding the prescribed fee structure. There are currently seven medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh, including six government-run institutions and one private institution, Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital, Kumarhatti, Solan.

The government has also made it clear that hostel accommodation cannot be imposed as a compulsory condition for admission or continuation of studies. Students will have complete freedom to decide whether they wish to stay in college hostels. Only those opting for hostel facilities will be required to pay the applicable charges as per the approved rates.

No student can be compelled, either directly or indirectly, to take hostel accommodation as a condition for securing admission, continuing their studies or appearing in examinations.

To prevent confusion and unauthorised demands during admissions, AMRU will provide the approved fee structure along with the seat allotment letter. Every student allotted a seat will receive complete fee-related information through email, WhatsApp and registered post. This arrangement is intended to ensure that students and parents are aware of the legitimate charges before completing the admission process.

The university has also been directed to establish a dedicated email ID and telephone number to receive complaints regarding excessive or unauthorised fee collection. A mechanism will be developed to ensure that such complaints are addressed promptly.

Students and parents will also be informed about the facility to register complaints through the Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Helpline (1100).

AMRU has been directed to submit a detailed compliance report to the state government by November 18, outlining the steps taken to implement the instructions.

The government has warned that any violation of the prescribed guidelines will be viewed seriously and appropriate action will be initiated under the applicable provisions.