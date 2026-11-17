The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters has issued strict security guidelines to ensure transparency and prevent irregularities in the ongoing police recruitment process. Following an incident in Una, where a disqualified candidate allegedly managed to re-enter the recruitment venue through deception to attempt the physical efficiency test again, the department has ordered enhanced security arrangements, including biometric attendance and CCTV surveillance.

Under the new directives, the admit cards of every candidate will be cross-verified against their original identity documents. Attendance will be recorded through biometric systems and an online tracking mechanism to ensure that only eligible candidates participate in the recruitment process.

The police authorities will also maintain a separate record of candidates declared ineligible or disqualified during the physical efficiency test. This will help prevent such candidates from re-entering the recruitment grounds and attempting the tests again.

Furthermore, CCTV cameras will be installed at the entry and exit points of recruitment venues to monitor the movement of candidates and prevent unauthorised entry. Officials and staff assigned to document verification and conducting physical tests will also be held accountable for their respective responsibilities.

The stricter measures follow an incident in Una, where a candidate, after being disqualified during the physical efficiency test, allegedly attempted to enter the recruitment venue again through fraudulent means. However, staff on duty caught him, following which an FIR was registered against the candidate under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The matter is currently under investigation.

As part of the revised security arrangements, candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the recruitment grounds. The entry of parents and guardians will also be prohibited. Recruitment organisers have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure strict discipline throughout the selection process.

Documents Required for Police Recruitment

Candidates appearing for the recruitment process must carry two copies of their admit card and two recent colour passport-sized photographs. They will also be required to produce their original Himachal Bonafide certificate, Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, and original certificates supporting their reserved-category claims, wherever applicable.

Additionally, candidates must carry a valid government-recognised identity document, such as an Aadhaar card or Voter ID, along with a photocopy of the same.

The District Police Recruitment Committee may also conduct dope tests or substance-abuse screenings of candidates whenever considered necessary.

Strict Action Against Indiscipline and Recruitment Fraud

The police department has advised candidates to remain cautious about rumours and fraudulent individuals or agencies claiming to guarantee selection in the recruitment process. Candidates have been warned against falling prey to people making false promises of securing jobs through influence or other illegal means.

DGP Ashok Tiwari said that any violation of recruitment rules or irregularities detected during the process would be viewed seriously, and action would be taken in accordance with the prescribed regulations.

He also emphasised that maintaining discipline during the physical efficiency test is mandatory. Any candidate found indulging in inappropriate behaviour or indiscipline may face cancellation of their test and exclusion from the recruitment process.