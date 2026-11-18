The Himachal Pradesh government will investigate alleged violations of rules governing land purchase permissions under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assuring the Assembly that anyone found guilty will face action.

Responding to concerns raised by Chopal MLA Balbir Singh Verma in the House, the Chief Minister said the government would not overlook irregularities in the grant of Section 118 permissions. He asked the MLA to submit specific facts and details of the alleged violations to the government, assuring that the matter would be investigated.

Sukhu said that if any permissions had been obtained by violating prescribed rules, not only the beneficiaries but also others involved in the irregularities would be held accountable. Officials found guilty of negligence or misconduct would also face action.

The Chief Minister informed the House that around 2,300 cases related to Section 118 permissions had been received, of which 1,495 had been approved, 849 were pending, and 12 had been rejected. He further stated that the highest number of permissions under Section 118 had been granted during the tenure of the present government.

During the discussion, Balbir Singh Verma alleged that rules governing Section 118 were being violated in Shimla, Solan and Kangra districts. He sought clarification from the government regarding the alleged irregularities and demanded action against those responsible.

Responding to the allegations, Sukhu reiterated that the government would examine any specific case of rule violation and take action wherever wrongdoing was established.

Jai Ram Thakur questions action in corruption cases

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur took a swipe at the government during the discussion, sarcastically remarking that the government might be deriving satisfaction from such actions. He also alleged that despite FIRs being registered in various cases, charge sheets had not been filed in any of them.

The Chief Minister, however, defended the government’s action against corruption, asserting that the administration was committed to taking action against anyone involved in wrongdoing, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Sukhu also alleged that when a vigilance case was registered against an opposition member, 18 BJP MLAs had reached the Vigilance office to seek his release. He maintained that the government would not protect anyone involved in corruption.

The Chief Minister advised the opposition to present facts and evidence before making allegations, accusing it of raising issues without substantiation. He said the government was nevertheless taking the concerns seriously and had accepted the adjournment motion to facilitate discussion on the matter in the House.