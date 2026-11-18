Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s mounting debt burden triggered a heated exchange between Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur in the state Assembly, with both leaders blaming each other’s governments for the state’s deteriorating financial position.

During a discussion on an adjournment motion, Jairam Thakur targeted the Chief Minister, remarking that Sukhu’s name would go down in history as the CM under whose tenure Himachal Pradesh’s debt crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

Sukhu countered by citing the loans incurred during the previous BJP government, triggering protests from opposition members when he attempted to continue his response. The exchange led to a prolonged uproar in the House, prompting Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to intervene.

The Speaker clarified that since the concerned department was under the Chief Minister’s portfolio, it was appropriate for him to provide the necessary clarification. Following his intervention, members from both sides calmed down, and the discussion resumed.

Sukhu told the House that the Jairam Thakur-led government had borrowed Rs 22,000 crore. He said Himachal Pradesh’s debt stood at Rs 47,800 crore when the BJP government assumed office, but had increased to Rs 76,830 crore by April 1, when the Congress government took over.

Jairam Thakur disputed the Chief Minister’s figures, asserting that the state’s debt stood at Rs 69,600 crore at the end of his government’s tenure. He claimed his administration had left an unused borrowing limit of Rs 6,000 crore, which it had deliberately chosen not to utilise.

According to Jairam, the remaining borrowing limit was exhausted by the Congress government after it assumed office on December 11, with additional loans taken before March 31. He argued that the borrowing undertaken after his government left office should not be attributed to the BJP, accusing Sukhu of including those loans in his administration’s account.

The Leader of Opposition further claimed that the present government is exceeding borrowing limits and worsening the state’s financial position.

Taking a swipe at Sukhu’s style of functioning, Jairam alleged that the Chief Minister had developed a habit of disregarding others and behaved with the stubbornness of a child. He also accused him of failing to honour commitments made on the floor of the House.