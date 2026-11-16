Monday, 16 November 2026Mon, 16 Nov 2026
News

Himachal Weather Update: Cold Intensifies in Higher Hills, Kukumseri Records -4.1°C

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Shimla: Cold conditions are intensifying across the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, with Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recording the state’s lowest minimum temperature of -4.1°C on Monday. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear and dry weather across the state until November 22, with no significant possibility of rain or snowfall over the next seven days.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, at 12 noon on November 16, the Western Disturbance affecting the region has weakened, resulting in reduced weather activity across the state. Although very light rain and snowfall were recorded at one or two isolated locations during the past 24 hours, no significant precipitation is expected in the coming days.

The department has predicted dry weather across the plains, lower hills, mid-hills and high-altitude regions from November 16 to November 22. No weather warnings have been issued for any district during this period.

Clear and dry conditions are expected to prevail across all 12 districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Despite the absence of rain and snowfall, temperatures continue to decline in tribal and high-altitude areas, signalling the gradual intensification of winter. Kukumseri recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -4.1°C, while minimum temperatures in other high-altitude mountainous regions ranged between -4°C and 4°C.

In the mid-hill regions, minimum temperatures were recorded between 2°C and 15°C, while the plains and lower-hill areas experienced minimum temperatures ranging from 6°C to 16°C.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

More on News

High-Tech Surveillance, Multi-Layered Security for Himachal Assembly SessionHimachal Approves Geriatric Medicine Departments at IGMC Shimla, Tanda and Nerchowk Medical CollegesKangra Police Arrest Two with 50.88 Grams of Chitta on Shahpur-Gaggal HighwayHimachal Assembly’s Winter Session to Begin in Dharamshala on Monday; BJP Set to Corner Sukhu Government

Read next