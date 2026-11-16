Himachal Weather Update: Cold Intensifies in Higher Hills, Kukumseri Records -4.1°C

Shimla: Cold conditions are intensifying across the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, with Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recording the state’s lowest minimum temperature of -4.1°C on Monday. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear and dry weather across the state until November 22, with no significant possibility of rain or snowfall over the next seven days.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, at 12 noon on November 16, the Western Disturbance affecting the region has weakened, resulting in reduced weather activity across the state. Although very light rain and snowfall were recorded at one or two isolated locations during the past 24 hours, no significant precipitation is expected in the coming days.

The department has predicted dry weather across the plains, lower hills, mid-hills and high-altitude regions from November 16 to November 22. No weather warnings have been issued for any district during this period.

Clear and dry conditions are expected to prevail across all 12 districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Despite the absence of rain and snowfall, temperatures continue to decline in tribal and high-altitude areas, signalling the gradual intensification of winter. Kukumseri recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -4.1°C, while minimum temperatures in other high-altitude mountainous regions ranged between -4°C and 4°C.

In the mid-hill regions, minimum temperatures were recorded between 2°C and 15°C, while the plains and lower-hill areas experienced minimum temperatures ranging from 6°C to 16°C.