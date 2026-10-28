FIR Registered in Nalagarh Multi-Crore Fraud Case; Former MLA’s Son, Builder and Officials Named

Nalagarh: A case involving alleged multi-crore fraud and loss of government royalty has come to light in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt, with police registering an FIR against the son of a former Nalagarh MLA, a construction company and officials associated with the National Highways and Mining Departments.

The case centres on allegations that approximately 2,500 forged M-forms, or mining transit passes, were generated through a fake website purportedly belonging to the Mining Department and used to show the supply of construction materials for road infrastructure work. The alleged irregularities are suspected to have caused substantial losses to the state exchequer through unpaid royalties.

According to the complaint filed by Mohan Sharma, the matter relates to the construction of six culverts on the Nalagarh-Swarghat road between Nalagarh and Baglaihar. The complainant alleged that a fraudulent website was created to make the supply of construction materials appear legitimate and that fake M-forms were used to document the transactions.

Sharma reportedly brought the matter to the attention of the state government, following which the government directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate an inquiry. Acting on the DGP’s directions, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Parwanoo, conducted a preliminary investigation.

Following the findings reported by the DSP, an FIR was registered at Nalagarh Police Station. Those named in the case include Anchit Thakur, owner of Ruhani Stone Crusher and son of former Nalagarh MLA KL Thakur, Ganpati Builders, and officials of the National Highways and Mining Departments who were posted in the relevant departments at the time.

As per information, Baddi police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged fraud.

The police are examining the alleged use of forged transit passes, the circumstances surrounding the supply of construction materials and the possible involvement of other individuals. The investigation will also seek to establish the extent of the alleged financial loss and determine responsibility.

Meanwhile, former MLA KL Thakur has alleged that the case against his son is politically motivated. Reacting to the FIR, he accused the state government of targeting his family since he distanced himself from the government.

Thakur claimed that his brother had previously been implicated in what he described as a false case and alleged that similar action was now being taken against his son. He maintained that the allegations were baseless and expressed faith in the judicial process, saying the truth would emerge.