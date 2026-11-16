High-Tech Surveillance, Multi-Layered Security for Himachal Assembly Session

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s winter session started today at Tapovan in Dharamshala amid elaborate security arrangements, with around 800 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order, regulate traffic and ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings. The Assembly complex and its surrounding areas are being monitored through CCTV cameras and drones.

The six-day session will continue until November 21, with six sittings scheduled during this period. Ahead of the session, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania chaired a review meeting on Sunday to assess the security arrangements and issued necessary directions to officials. He said security at the Tapovan Assembly complex would remain as stringent as in previous sessions. He also informed that repair and cleaning work at the Assembly building had been completed and the entire complex had been illuminated.

The Kangra Police have taken charge of maintaining security, law and order and traffic management throughout the session. Approximately 800 police officers and personnel have been deployed for the purpose.

A detailed briefing of police officers and personnel was held at Zorawar Singh Ground in Tapovan on Sunday. Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma directed the deployed personnel to maintain utmost vigilance, discipline and alertness while performing their duties. He instructed them to reach their designated deployment points on time and ensure effective coordination for security and traffic management.

For administrative convenience and effective security monitoring, the entire area has been divided into 11 sectors, with five identified as particularly sensitive from security and administrative perspectives.

Sector 1 comprises the Assembly complex and its two main entry points, where a three-tier security arrangement has been implemented. Sector 2 covers the outer area of the Assembly, extending from Kaned Chowk to the Jal Shakti Department rest house. Sector 3 includes Zorawar parking area, the rally ground, Panchayat Bhawan at Sidhbari, the control room and the old Panchayat building at Sidhbari.

The Circuit House at Cheelgadi, Dharamshala, where the Chief Minister will stay overnight, has been designated as Sector 4, while the State Secretariat in Dharamshala has been placed under Sector 5.

Special arrangements have also been made for vehicle entry and parking within the Assembly complex. Parking stickers for vehicles entering the premises have been issued exclusively to members of the Council of Ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and administrative secretaries. Heads of departments and departmental vehicles will be provided with designated drop-off passes.

Only authorised VIP vehicles will be allowed to enter through Gate No. 1, while other vehicles carrying valid passes will have to use Gate No. 2. Visitors wishing to attend the public gallery will be issued entry passes subject to availability and will enter through Gate No. 7. Media personnel have been assigned Gate Nos. 1 and 5 for entry.

Meanwhile, the police have prepared a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the Assembly session. The area has been divided into six special traffic sectors to regulate vehicle movement towards Dharamshala from Mataur, Gaggal, Dadh, Yol and McLeodganj.

The route from Sidhbari towards Yol, Chamunda and Dadh has been designated as a separate traffic sector. Similarly, the stretches between Sidhbari and Shila Chowk and from Shila Chowk to Red Cross Chowk have been placed under separate traffic management arrangements.

Special police deployment and monitoring will be maintained at major traffic junctions and sensitive locations, including Red Cross Chowk, Kachhari Chowk, KCC Bank Chowk, the Education Board area, Upper Sakoh, Cheelgadi Road, the stretch between the War Memorial and Circuit House, and Kotwali Bazaar.

The police will have to manage the movement of VIP and VVIP convoys while ensuring that the general public and tourists do not face unnecessary inconvenience due to traffic diversions or congestion. Personnel have been stationed at major intersections and other sensitive points to regulate traffic and maintain security throughout the Assembly session.