Amid reports of differences among Congress legislators over the possibility of creating a new district by dividing Kangra, Nagrota Bagwan MLA Raghuvir Singh Bali has strongly opposed any such move, asserting that Kangra is a symbol of people’s identity and pride and cannot be divided.

Bali also dismissed reports of a heated exchange during the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday evening, particularly claims of a verbal spat between him and Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania.

Rejecting reports of any confrontation, Bali said that no such incident had taken place during the meeting. He remarked that discussions within the legislative party meeting should remain confined to that forum and alleged that statements made during internal discussions are often interpreted differently outside.

“I have come across such reports today. Nothing of the kind happened during the legislative party meeting. Matters discussed inside remain inside. Often, what is actually said is interpreted quite differently by the media,” he said.

He added that legislators routinely discuss various issues during party meetings, but such discussions should not automatically be interpreted as disagreements or heated exchanges.

‘Even Discussing Division of Kangra Is Inappropriate’

Taking a firm position on the possibility of dividing Kangra district, Bali said that it is the largest district in Himachal Pradesh and has immense historical, cultural and emotional significance for its residents.

“Himachal and Himachaliyat define our identity. Our identity is rooted in Himachal Pradesh, a land of heroes (Veerbhoomi) and gods (Devbhoomi). Respecting every district in the state is part of who we are. I belong to Kangra, the largest district in Himachal. Far from dividing it, even discussing such a possibility is inappropriate,” Bali said.

He emphasised that people across Kangra, including children, women, elderly citizens and youth, share a deep emotional connection with the district and take pride in its identity.

According to Bali, Kangra must remain united and continue to develop without compromising its historical and cultural significance.

Commenting on demands for creating new districts from different parts of Kangra, Bali said that legislators might naturally advocate district status for their respective constituencies, citing administrative convenience and development requirements.

He referred to areas such as Baijnath, Jaisinghpur, Nurpur, Kangra and Jawalamukhi, observing that their respective MLAs could seek separate district status for their regions.

However, he maintained that such demands should not become a reason to divide Kangra, which has a distinct identity and emotional significance for its people.

Reiterating his position, Bali said Kangra must remain united and progress as one district. His remarks come amid political discussions over the creation of new districts in Himachal Pradesh and reports of differences among Congress legislators on the issue.