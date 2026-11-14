Himachal Reports Higher Diabetes Prevalence Than National Average, Youngsters at Risk

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a growing burden of diabetes, with the prevalence of the disease in the state significantly higher than the national average. More concerning is the increasing number of young people being diagnosed with the condition, indicating that diabetes is no longer restricted to the elderly.

According to a survey conducted by the Department of Medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, the prevalence of diabetes in Himachal Pradesh stands at 14.5 per cent, compared to the national average of 11.7 per cent. The state’s prevalence rate is therefore 2.8 percentage points higher than the national figure.

The study, which examined 1,482 diabetes patients between 2024 and 2026, found that 22.33 per cent of the patients belonged to the younger age group, while 77.66 per cent were above 40 years of age. The findings highlight the growing vulnerability of young people to the disease, with several patients having been diagnosed more than seven years ago.

Another worrying aspect highlighted by the survey is the poor management of blood sugar levels among patients. A considerable number of those surveyed were found to have uncontrolled diabetes. Many were also suffering from high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels, further increasing their risk of developing complications.

The survey also found that approximately six per cent of patients relied on home-based remedies to manage diabetes, raising concerns about the importance of timely medical consultation and scientifically guided treatment.

The increasing number of cases is also reflected in the daily patient footfall at hospitals. At IGMC Shimla, the outpatient department receives around five to seven new diabetes patients every day. Hospitals across the state are also reporting a steady influx of people seeking treatment for the condition.

Medical experts warn that prolonged uncontrolled blood sugar levels can severely affect vital organs, including the heart, kidneys and eyes. Delayed diagnosis and irregular treatment can further increase the risk of complications and adversely affect patients’ quality of life.

Doctors have emphasised that diabetes requires continuous monitoring and proper medical management. Regular health check-ups, adherence to prescribed medication and keeping blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control are essential to prevent complications.