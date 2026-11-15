Himachal Approves Geriatric Medicine Departments at IGMC Shimla, Tanda and Nerchowk Medical Colleges

Specialised healthcare facilities for senior citizens to be strengthened; posts of Assistant Professors and Senior Residents also approved

Shimla: In a major initiative to strengthen specialised healthcare services for senior citizens, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the establishment of dedicated Departments of Geriatric Medicine at three government medical colleges in the state — Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLBSGMC), Nerchowk.

The government has also approved the creation and filling up of requisite posts of Assistant Professors and Senior Residents to ensure the effective functioning of these departments.

The initiative aims to address the growing healthcare needs of the elderly population by providing specialised medical facilities for age-related diseases, multiple health complications and other conditions associated with ageing.

Geriatric medicine is a specialised branch of healthcare focusing on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases among older adults. Unlike conventional medical specialities that concentrate on individual organs, it follows a comprehensive approach by considering patients’ overall physical health, mental well-being, functional abilities and social needs.

The proposed departments will focus on early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and prevention of age-related illnesses and disabilities. They will also help distinguish between medical conditions and normal ageing-related changes, with the broader objective of improving the quality of life of senior citizens.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring accessible, quality and specialised medical services for all sections of society, particularly elderly people.

He said senior citizens deserved special attention and comprehensive healthcare facilities to address the medical and psychological challenges associated with ageing. The establishment of dedicated Geriatric Medicine departments would ensure specialised treatment and help older people lead healthier and more dignified lives.

The Chief Minister further said the government was giving priority to strengthening medical education institutions and expanding specialised healthcare services across the state.

He added that the new departments would not only create a dedicated institutional framework for geriatric healthcare but also provide opportunities for specialised medical training and the development of expertise in this emerging field.