Himachal Assembly’s Winter Session to Begin in Dharamshala on Monday; BJP Set to Corner Sukhu Government

The six-day winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday at Tapovan in Dharamshala, with the proceedings scheduled to begin at 2 pm. The state government will also shift its operations to Dharamshala for the duration of the session, which will continue from November 16 to 21.

The winter session is expected to witness intense political confrontations between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, with several contentious issues likely to dominate the proceedings.

The BJP is preparing to corner the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government over a range of issues, including the selection process under the Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar scheme, the promised monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to women, the implementation of election guarantees and the alleged slow pace of development works across the state.

The opposition is also expected to question the government over the status of various welfare schemes, pending development projects and issues affecting the general public.

On the other hand, the government is preparing to respond to the opposition’s allegations while highlighting its achievements and progress on various policy initiatives. With both sides gearing up for the final Assembly session of the current legislative term, the proceedings are expected to be politically significant.

According to information, legislators have submitted more than 413 questions to the Assembly Secretariat for the session. These questions seek information from the government on the functioning of different departments, implementation of government schemes, progress of development projects, pending works and public grievances.

Apart from political discussions, the legislative agenda is also expected to remain substantial, with more than a dozen bills likely to be introduced during the six-day session.

Among the important proposals is an amendment aimed at extending the validity of road permits from the existing six months or one year to three years. The move is intended to provide relief to local residents of Shimla by reducing the need for frequent renewal of permits.

The government is also expected to introduce amendment bills to address the growing problem of haphazardly installed electricity, internet and cable wires in municipal corporations and other urban local bodies. Another proposed legislative measure will focus on curbing illegal encroachments on public roads and thoroughfares.

The Jan Vishwas Bill is another significant item on the government’s legislative agenda. Through this legislation, the government aims to promote Ease of Doing Business by simplifying regulatory provisions and reducing unnecessary legal restrictions affecting trade, commerce and industrial activities.

Other proposed legislative measures include the creation of a Pro-Vice-Chancellor’s post at the Technical University, amendments to land-related rules and changes to the Himachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board Act.