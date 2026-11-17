Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted an 11-member state-level committee to regulate the cultivation of cannabis for non-narcotic purposes and oversee its commercial utilisation for industrial and medicinal applications.

Following approval from the Governor, the State Taxes and Excise Department issued a notification in the official gazette on Monday, formally establishing the committee and outlining its responsibilities.

The initiative aims to streamline the regulatory framework by bringing various government approvals, from cannabis cultivation to the sale of the produce, under a single-window system. The move is intended to simplify procedures for farmers and industries while ensuring that cultivation and commercial activities remain within the prescribed legal framework.

The state-level committee will play a key role in establishing cannabis seed banks and facilitating the supply of quality seeds to farmers. It will also take decisions regarding the procurement of cannabis produce and oversee arrangements for its storage, processing and transportation.

In addition, the committee will examine proposals for setting up industrial and medicinal units, determine applicable levies and promote research and development related to non-narcotic cannabis utilisation.

The Administrative Secretary of the State Taxes and Excise Department will head the 11-member committee as its chairperson, while the Excise Commissioner will serve as the member-secretary.

The committee will include senior representatives from the Agriculture, Revenue, Horticulture, Industries and AYUSH departments. The Additional Director General of Police (CID), representatives from agricultural universities at Palampur and Nauni, and the State Drugs Controller will also be members.

The government has directed the state-level committee to convene at least once every six months to review progress, examine regulatory issues and assess the implementation of the framework.

District-Level Committees to Monitor Cultivation

Alongside the state-level panel, the government has also constituted district-level review committees in every district to monitor cannabis cultivation and ensure compliance with the prescribed rules and licensing conditions.

The respective District Magistrate will head the district-level committee, while the Deputy Director of Agriculture will serve as its member-secretary.

These committees will include representatives from the Police, Excise, Horticulture, Forest, Revenue, Drugs and Ayurveda departments.

The district-level committees will meet once every three months to review cultivation activities, verify compliance with licences and applicable regulations, and examine any issues arising during implementation. They will also submit their recommendations to the state-level committee for consideration.

With the formation of these committees, the government has established a multi-tier monitoring mechanism to oversee non-narcotic cannabis cultivation, facilitate commercial utilisation and coordinate regulatory clearances across departments.