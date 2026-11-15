Kangra Police Arrest Two with 50.88 Grams of Chitta on Shahpur-Gaggal Highway

Kangra: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Kangra District Police arrested a man and a woman after recovering 50.88 grams of heroin (chitta) from their possession during a checking operation near Banoi Bridge on the Shahpur-Gaggal National Highway.

The operation was carried out by the district police’s CIA team following a specific tip-off as part of the ongoing special campaign against drug traffickers. The police intercepted a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which was travelling from Chamba to Manali, within the jurisdiction of Gaggal Police Station.

During the inspection, the police questioned two passengers travelling on the bus. A thorough search led to the recovery of 50.88 grams of chitta from their possession. The police immediately seized the contraband and arrested both suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Monica Devi (29), a resident of Village Khildu in Palampur tehsil of Kangra district, and Avinash Kumar alias Kalu (18), a resident of Gogalpura village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Gaggal Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Police are now investigating the source of the contraband and attempting to identify the intended recipients to whom the accused allegedly planned to supply the drug. The investigation will also focus on establishing whether the arrested individuals are connected to a larger drug trafficking network operating across state borders.