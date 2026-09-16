Waknaghat/Solan: Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, brought together artificial intelligence, innovation and entrepreneurship through HACK DAYS SOLAN 2026, an eight-hour AI hackathon held on September 12.

Organised by the Enkindle Club of the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology (CSE & IT), in collaboration with Hack4Brahma, the hackathon focused on developing innovative projects using the Google Gemini API. More than 80 students participated in two-member teams, working on AI-powered prototypes from 10 am to 6 pm.

During the hackathon, students worked on their ideas and developed functional prototypes before presenting them to a panel of judges. The projects were evaluated on their innovation, technical implementation and overall presentation.

The judging panel comprised Prof. Dr Pradeep Kumar Gupta; Dr Aman Sharma and Dr Anita, Assistant Professors at JUIT; Vijayent Kholi, Principal Cyber Security Engineer, Ford Motors, USA; Kanika, Automation Specialist II, Uber, Hyderabad; and Achyut Tiwari, Founder and CEO, GeoLiquefy, San Francisco Bay Area, USA.