Shimla: A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, will conduct a scientific and technical assessment of houses in Sanjauli that have developed cracks, with the objective of determining the exact cause of the damage.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap to review the situation and discuss measures to address the concerns of affected residents.

The IIT-Roorkee team will inspect the affected buildings and suggest necessary precautions and safety measures for the ongoing tunnel construction. The Revenue Department has been directed to identify houses requiring repairs, while the construction company will prepare a detailed roadmap for carrying out the repairs.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will subsequently inspect the quality and completeness of the repair work. Repairs will be accepted only after verification and approval by the department.

Houses within 100-metre radius to be inspected

The district administration has also ordered a detailed inspection of houses located within an approximately 100-metre radius above and around the twin tunnels being constructed in the area.

The assessment will be carried out in three categories. These will include houses located directly above the approximately 11-metre-wide twin tunnels, structures falling within the 20-metre-wide tunnel section and buildings situated within 30 metres on either side of the tunnel alignment.

Representatives of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informed the meeting that no blasting is currently being carried out for the tunnel construction.

Cracks in several houses were reported by residents of Shanti Vihar on Friday. An administrative team led by Additional District Magistrate Gian Sagar Negi inspected the affected houses on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, along with Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh and other officials, also visited the affected area and interacted with residents. The DC assured them that the administration was closely monitoring the situation and that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure their safety.

Residents meet Minister Anirudh Singh; Raises questions over construction quality

Meanwhile, a delegation of affected homeowners and local residents met Cabinet Minister Anirudh Singh at the Secretariat on Tuesday and raised concerns over cracks that have appeared in eight to 10 houses in the Municipal Corporation’s Shanti Vihar ward.

The affected houses are located along the alignment of the twin tunnels being constructed between Bhattakufer and Chalaunthi as part of the Kathlighat-Dhalli four-lane project.

Anirudh Singh, who also holds the additional portfolios of Public Works and Urban Development, listened to the concerns of the residents and said he would raise the matter at a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Chief Secretary.

The minister said a high-powered committee comprising environmentalists, geologists and other officials would be constituted to investigate the matter. He also said he would propose that the committee be headed by a retired Chief Justice or a retired judge to ensure an impartial inquiry and fix responsibility for any damage caused to the buildings.

Singh alleged that the construction work was of substandard quality and claimed that NHAI officials were giving priority to the interests of the companies involved in the project instead of protecting the interests of Himachal Pradesh.

He further stated that, following an assessment of the situation, the Deputy Commissioner had revoked the permission granted for construction and ordered a halt to the work.

The minister said the proposed high-level meeting with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary would discuss the situation in detail and decide on the constitution and scope of the high-powered committee.