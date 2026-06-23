Shimla: Amid concerns over the proposed replacement of MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G scheme, the Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the provisions of the new framework and suggest measures to safeguard the interests of the state. The panel has been asked to submit its report to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu by June 29.

The Centre has initiated the process of replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the VB-G RAM G scheme and directed states to notify the new system by June 30, making budgetary allocations contingent upon its adoption. However, the state government believes that several provisions of the proposed scheme, in its current form, are not in the interest of Himachal Pradesh and its nearly 12 lakh workers.

Taking note of these concerns, Chief Minister Sukhu has instructed officials to strongly represent the state’s position before the Central Government and ensure that issues affecting rural livelihoods are not overlooked.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh will head the committee formed by the government. Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, C. Palrasu, and Director Raghav Sharma will serve as its members. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the state government will decide how the new scheme should be implemented in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the major concerns flagged by the state government are the wage rates proposed under the scheme. At present, wages stand at Rs 247 per day in non-tribal areas and Rs 309 per day in tribal regions of the state. The government has maintained that these rates are inadequate considering Himachal Pradesh’s geographical conditions, inflation and the rising cost of living, and plans to seek a reasonable increase from the Centre.

The state has also stressed that the rural employment programme should continue to remain demand-driven, as under MGNREGA, rather than being restricted by pre-determined limits. Chief Minister Sukhu has emphasised that employment opportunities should be provided according to need.

During 2024-25, around 395 lakh man-days were generated under MGNREGA in Himachal Pradesh. However, the Centre has allocated a target of only 250 lakh man-days for 2025-26. The state government fears that the proposed provisions of the VB-G RAM G scheme could reduce the number of man-days further, affecting employment opportunities and the income of lakhs of rural workers.

Another issue relates to the future of 1,194 employees currently working under various MGNREGA projects on contractual, outsourced and scheme-based arrangements. The state government apprehends uncertainty over their service conditions and salary payments under the new mechanism.

Officials have also expressed concerns that funds under the VB-G RAM G scheme would be routed through the SNA-SPARSH mode instead of the state treasury, which could create difficulties in timely salary disbursement. The government intends to request advance funding from the Centre to ensure that payments to employees are not disrupted.

Chief Minister Sukhu has reiterated that the state government will advocate Himachal Pradesh’s interests and will not compromise on issues affecting the livelihood of lakhs of rural workers.