Shimla: Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has directed all concerned departments to expedite ongoing work related to the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park and ensure its timely completion.

Chairing the 15th meeting of the High Powered Committee of Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) here today, Chauhan said the state government was committed to executing the project within the approved timelines.

The Minister directed departments to accord top priority to project-related activities and ensure close coordination for speedy implementation. He also instructed officers to ensure that all tenders related to the Bulk Drug Park are implemented on the ground without delay.

Emphasising effective monitoring, Chauhan called for timely resolution of issues that could hamper the project’s progress. He directed officials to maintain regular coordination and take necessary measures to ensure smooth execution.

Chauhan said the Bulk Drug Park was an important initiative to strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical sector and create a favourable environment for investment. He added that discussions would soon be held with major pharmaceutical companies to explore investment opportunities in the park.

The Minister emphasised the need to attract leading pharmaceutical companies to promote industrial development and generate employment opportunities in the state.