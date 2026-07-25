Haroli (Una): Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday announced that the Himachal Pradesh Government will fill around 4,000 vacancies in the Jal Shakti Department during the current financial year, a move aimed at strengthening the department’s workforce while generating employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing a one-day workshop and orientation programme on the operation, maintenance and water quality monitoring of water supply and irrigation schemes at the Palakwah Auditorium in Haroli, Agnihotri said that no government scheme can succeed without adequate manpower. He added that the state government is, therefore, focusing on enhancing the department’s human resources alongside improving public service delivery.

The workshop, organised by the Hamirpur Zone of the Jal Shakti Department, was attended by newly appointed para-pump operators, para-fitters, multipurpose workers and water guards, besides senior departmental officers. The Deputy Chief Minister also felicitated employees who had performed exceptionally well in the department.

Describing the newly appointed personnel as the “flag-bearers” of the Jal Shakti Department, Agnihotri said they would play a crucial role in ensuring the supply of clean and safe drinking water to people across Himachal Pradesh.

He assured the recruits that they have a bright future in the department and urged them to work with dedication and patience. He highlighted that these positions provide pension benefits up to the age of 58 and assured the employees that the present state government would continue taking decisions in their best interests.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the state government would implement a comprehensive ₹2,000-crore plan to improve drinking water quality and modernise water purification systems across Himachal Pradesh.

Under the ambitious initiative, modern technology-based water purification systems will be installed in a phased manner to ensure the availability of safe and clean drinking water throughout the state. Agnihotri said the project is expected to significantly reduce waterborne diseases while strengthening the state’s drinking water infrastructure.

He reiterated that the government remains committed to providing quality public services through improved infrastructure and adequate staffing, adding that the recruitment drive and investment in modern water treatment systems would together enhance the efficiency of the Jal Shakti Department and benefit people across the state.