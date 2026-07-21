Shimla: In a major relief for taxi operators across Himachal Pradesh, the state government has initiated the implementation of a provision extending the operational life of All India Tourist Permit (AITP) vehicles from 12 years to 15 years. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the move fulfils a long-pending demand of AITP taxi operators and is expected to benefit thousands of families dependent on the tourism and transport sectors.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Transport Department has issued the necessary orders and notified a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to facilitate the implementation of the revised provisions. The SOP outlines the process through which eligible AITP vehicles can continue operating for up to 15 years.

Agnihotri said the decision would significantly ease the financial burden on taxi operators by allowing them to use their vehicles for an extended period, thereby strengthening their livelihoods. He noted that operators had been consistently demanding the extension for several years, particularly in a tourism-driven state like Himachal Pradesh where many families rely on AITP vehicles as their primary source of income.

He also highlighted his efforts in taking up the matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. According to Agnihotri, he urged the Union Government to consider the concerns of AITP taxi operators, emphasising that extending the operational period was essential for safeguarding livelihoods. Following amendments to the relevant rules by the Central Government, the Himachal Pradesh government moved swiftly to implement the revised provisions by issuing the required orders.

Under the new rules, AITP vehicles that are less than 15 years old will be eligible to continue operations, provided they comply with all prescribed conditions. Vehicle owners must possess a valid fitness certificate, registration certificate, insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, proof of payment of all applicable taxes and government dues, along with compliance with other statutory requirements.

To ensure transparency and uniform implementation across the state, the Transport Department has also issued a detailed SOP outlining the eligibility criteria and procedural requirements.

Agnihotri said the decision would not only provide economic relief to taxi operators but also strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s tourism sector by ensuring the continued availability of quality transport services, especially during the peak tourist season. He added that the measure would help protect the livelihoods of thousands of families associated with the tourism industry while improving transport infrastructure for visitors.