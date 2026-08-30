Nadaun: Thousands of outsourced employees working in various government departments and public institutions in Himachal Pradesh are hoping for a long-term solution to their employment-related concerns as the state government works towards framing a concrete policy for their protection.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, speaking to the media in Nadaun on Saturday, said the government was making serious efforts to formulate a policy for outsourced employees with the objective of safeguarding their interests and preventing their exploitation.

The assurance comes at a time when outsourced employees across the state have been seeking greater job security, fair service conditions and protection from uncertainties associated with contractual employment.

Years of service, continued uncertainty

Outsourced employees form an important part of the workforce in several government departments, boards, corporations and public institutions. They perform a range of duties, including office work, technical services, support functions and other essential responsibilities.

However, despite working for several years, many continue to face uncertainty over their employment. Their services are often linked to contracts or outsourcing agencies, leaving them concerned about the continuation of employment when contracts expire or agencies change.

For employees who have spent years serving in government establishments, the absence of a clear long-term employment framework remains one of their biggest concerns.

Employees seek comprehensive policy

Outsourced workers have been demanding a comprehensive policy that provides clarity on their employment status and protects them from arbitrary termination and other forms of insecurity.

Their major demands include job security, timely payment of salaries, better wages, social security benefits, recognition of experience and a transparent system for recruitment and continuation of services.

Employees have also raised concerns about the role of outsourcing agencies. Workers argue that while they perform their duties at government institutions and remain accountable to the departments where they are deployed, their employment is often formally routed through private agencies.

This arrangement, they say, can create uncertainty regarding salaries, leave, service continuity and other employment-related matters.

Appointment process remains a concern

The manner in which outsourced employees are appointed has also remained an important issue. Workers have sought greater transparency in recruitment and selection and a system that gives due consideration to those who have already gained substantial experience while working in government institutions.

A change in an outsourcing agency can also create anxiety among existing workers over whether they will continue in their positions. Employees have therefore been seeking safeguards so that experienced personnel are not unnecessarily displaced merely because the agency handling a contract changes.

They want the government to establish clear rules regarding continuity of service and ensure that employees who have served for years are not left at the mercy of repeated contractual arrangements.

Chief Minister Sukhu’s latest statement has therefore raised expectations among outsourced employees and their families. The workforce will now be watching the government’s proposed policy closely, particularly its provisions on employment security, wages, service continuity and protection from exploitation.

For employees who have spent years working in government establishments without the security enjoyed by regular staff, the demand is not merely for another temporary arrangement but for a clearly defined system that recognises their contribution and provides greater stability.

The government will face the challenge of balancing the financial and administrative implications of such a policy with the long-standing demands of outsourced workers.