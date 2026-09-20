Committee to identify 2–4 specialised departments in each government medical college; report expected within two weeks

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted an Expert Committee to examine the proposal for establishing Centres of Excellence (Specialised Departments) in all Government Medical Colleges across the state, including the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty (AIMSS), Chamiana.

According to a government spokesperson, the initiative is aimed at strengthening specialised healthcare, providing advanced patient care and promoting focused medical research within the state. The proposed Centres of Excellence will cater to complex, rare and critical diseases requiring advanced technology, infrastructure and multidisciplinary expertise beyond the scope of conventional departmental services.

The committee will identify two to four departments in each Government Medical College, including AIMSS Chamiana, which have the potential to be developed as Centres of Excellence.

Focus on advanced and multidisciplinary treatment

The proposed specialised centres are envisaged to provide comprehensive and multidisciplinary treatment for patients suffering from complicated medical conditions. The initiative is also expected to reduce the dependence of patients on hospitals outside Himachal Pradesh for highly specialised treatment.

The government said the centres would be equipped with modern medical technology and supported by specialised manpower, upgraded infrastructure, advanced equipment and appropriate training facilities.

The Expert Committee will also assess the financial and administrative requirements involved in establishing and strengthening the proposed Centres of Excellence.

Committee headed by AMRU Vice Chancellor

The committee will be headed by Dr. D.K. Verma, Vice Chancellor, Atal Medical Research University, Nerchowk, Mandi, as Chairman.

Other members of the committee are:

Dr. Gopal Beri , Director, Medical Education & Research, Shimla

, Director, Medical Education & Research, Shimla Dr. Milap Sharma , Principal, Dr. RPGMC Tanda

, Principal, Dr. RPGMC Tanda Dr. Brij Sharma , Principal, AIMSS Chamiana

, Principal, AIMSS Chamiana Dr. Balbir Verma , Professor of General Medicine, IGMC Shimla

, Professor of General Medicine, IGMC Shimla Dr. Puneet Mahajan, Professor of General Surgery, IGMC Shimla

The Additional/Joint Director, SLBSGMC Nerchowk, Mandi will serve as the Member Secretary.

Committee to assess infrastructure, technology and manpower

As part of its mandate, the committee will examine the requirements for establishing and upgrading the proposed Centres of Excellence. These will include cutting-edge medical technology, infrastructure upgrades, specialised manpower, equipment, training and financial implications.

The government expects the committee’s recommendations to provide a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening tertiary and super-speciality healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.

The spokesperson said the initiative would also strengthen the academic and research ecosystem in the state’s medical institutions. Greater collaboration among different medical specialties is expected to facilitate focused research in areas requiring advanced clinical expertise.

Report to be submitted within two weeks

The Expert Committee has been directed to submit its detailed report within two weeks.

The government said strengthening specialised healthcare within Himachal Pradesh remains an important priority. The proposed Centres of Excellence are expected to bring advanced multidisciplinary treatment closer to patients while simultaneously contributing to medical education, specialised training and targeted research in the state.