Water rates linked to 24-hour supply; Proposal to convert commercial connections into domestic

Shimla: Residents of Shimla may soon get relief from rising drinking water costs, with the Municipal Corporation House approving two proposals aimed at reducing the financial burden on consumers. The proposals will now be sent to the state government for final approval, following which changes in water rates could be implemented in the city.

The decisions were taken during the monthly meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Mayor Surender Chauhan and Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal. The meeting witnessed heated exchanges and considerable uproar over water rationing, irregular supply and the rising cost of drinking water.

Congress councillor Narendra Thakur raised the issue of annual water tariff increases and questioned the justification for increasing rates when residents are not receiving regular water supply.

He pointed out that while the water supply company has been supplying water to several areas only once every three or four days, water rates have been increasing by around eight per cent every year.

The House subsequently passed a resolution proposing that from next year, water tariffs should not be increased until residents are provided with a 24-hour water supply.

Mayor Surender Chauhan assured councillors that water rates would not be increased as they had been in the past. The proposal will now be forwarded to the state government for consideration and approval.

A councillor also moved a proposal regarding commercial water connections being used exclusively for domestic purposes. The councillor pointed out that hundreds of consumers in Shimla continue to hold commercial water connections despite using the water for household requirements. As a result, these consumers must pay higher commercial rates even though their actual use is domestic.

The Councillor referred to an earlier Municipal Corporation decision under which commercial connections established before 2003 had been converted into domestic connections. And proposed that the same benefit should be extended to commercial connections established between 2003 and 2012 if they are currently being used solely for domestic purposes.

Although the municipal administration indicated that such a move may not be permissible under the existing rules, the House reached a consensus to forward the proposal to the state government for a final decision.

Councillors angry over water rationing

The issue of water rationing triggered considerable commotion during the meeting. Several councillors questioned the gap between assurances of improved water supply and the actual situation prevailing in their wards.

Councillors said residents had been assured that the laying of new pipelines would improve supply and pave the way for 24-hour water availability. However, in several areas, residents are currently receiving water only once every five days.

The councillors demanded accountability over the continued rationing and questioned why residents were being asked to pay increasing tariffs despite receiving water at such long intervals.

Dug-up roads and pathways remain unrepaired; 22 proposals pending, none approved in three years

The condition of roads and pathways dug up during water pipeline works also came under discussion. Councillors complained that after laying pipelines, several roads and paths had not been properly restored, causing inconvenience to residents.

They demanded that the concerned authorities ensure timely repair and restoration of all roads and pathways affected by infrastructure works.

The meeting also brought to light another major concern for the Shimla Municipal Corporation—the alleged prolonged pendency of its proposals with the state government.

The Municipal Corporation has submitted 22 proposals to the state government over the past three years, but not a single proposal has received approval so far. The proposals are pending at different levels, including the Urban Development Department and the State Secretariat.

The development has raised questions over the functioning of the Corporation and its ability to implement decisions requiring government approval. Despite the Congress being in power both in the state and in Shimla Municipal Corporation, councillors expressed frustration that proposals submitted by the civic body have remained stuck in government offices.

MC seeks greater decision-making powers

The situation has left the Municipal Corporation dependent on the state government even after proposals are discussed and approved by the elected House. Councillors argued that prolonged delays in granting approvals can directly affect civic works and the delivery of basic services to residents.

The latest meeting therefore highlighted a wider issue facing Shimla—while residents are demanding reliable water supply and affordable tariffs, the civic body itself is waiting for government decisions on proposals that could affect the city’s functioning.