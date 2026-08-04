Majholi and Beetan Plug-and-Play Parks Proposed to Boost Investment, Manufacturing and Employment

Shimla: In a major push to strengthen industrial infrastructure and attract fresh investments, the Himachal Pradesh Government has submitted two major project proposals worth ₹234 crore to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) scheme.

The proposals, prepared by the State Industries Department, seek approval for the development of modern plug-and-play industrial parks in Solan and Una districts, aimed at enhancing the state’s manufacturing ecosystem and generating employment opportunities.

The first proposal involves the establishment of a ₹154-crore plug-and-play industrial park at Majholi Industrial Area in Nalagarh, Solan district. Planned over nearly 150 acres, the park is expected to significantly strengthen industrial activity in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) region, one of North India’s largest manufacturing hubs. The project is designed to provide ready-to-use industrial infrastructure, enabling industries to commence operations with minimal delays.

The second proposal seeks approval for an ₹80-crore industrial park at Beetan Industrial Area near Tahliwal in Una district, spread across approximately 75 acres. Owing to its strategic location near the upcoming Bulk Drug Park at Haroli, the proposed facility is expected to function as a vital support ecosystem for pharmaceutical and allied industries, boosting industrial development in the region.

The BHAVYA Scheme, launched by the DPIIT, aims to create investment-ready industrial ecosystems equipped with world-class infrastructure, multimodal connectivity, reliable utilities, digital governance systems, sustainability features and worker-support amenities through a competitive challenge-based selection process. Under the scheme, approved projects are eligible for Central financial assistance of ₹1 crore per acre.

The Union Government had invited applications for the first phase of 20 industrial parks under the BHAVYA Scheme, with July 31, 2026, as the deadline for submissions. Projects selected under the scheme will be implemented jointly by the State Government and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the State Government is committed to creating robust industrial infrastructure that promotes sustainable economic growth, attracts quality investments and generates large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

Principal Secretary (Industries) M. Sudha said the department is also identifying additional land parcels across the state for developing more industrial areas with modern plug-and-play infrastructure. She noted that these initiatives would further improve the ease of doing business, encourage industrial investment and contribute significantly to employment generation and the state’s long-term economic growth.