Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government will soon take up the matter of starting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki-La in Kinnaur district with the Union Government. He also said the state will urge the Centre to abolish inner-line check posts to facilitate easier access for tourists to border areas.

The Chief Minister was speaking during a meeting with General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lt. General Anindya Sengupta in Shimla on Friday. Sukhu said that Shipki-La offers a viable and historic route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which holds deep religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. “Thousands of pilgrims undertake the yatra every year. Providing an alternate route via Shipki-La would not only ease the journey but also boost tourism and the economy in Kinnaur,” he said.

He added that the existing inner-line permit system poses hurdles for tourists and should be removed. “There is a need to simplify travel procedures. The removal of such restrictions will encourage tourism up to the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister also demanded the creation of a Himachal Scouts Battalion, on the lines of similar units in Sikkim, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh. He said this would provide employment to youth from border areas and help strengthen local defence capabilities.

In a bid to improve infrastructure, Sukhu asked the Army to consider constructing an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley to facilitate the landing of larger aircraft. He also called for surveys to set up heliports in Sangla, Neesang, and Thangi, aiming to enhance accessibility in remote regions.

“The government is prioritising tourism development in the border belt. Coordination with the Army is crucial in achieving this goal,” he added, also proposing the setting up of a Military School and a milk processing plant in these areas.

Sukhu further requested the Defence Ministry to ensure regular maintenance of key roads, including the Kiato-Takling La-Nurbo Sumdo, Wangtoo-Kafnu-Mud-Atargoo, Leo-Chango, Giu-Pang, Khana Dumti-Nithal Thach, and Jeori-Wangtoo to Shipki-La stretches. He said these roads are lifelines for the people living in high-altitude regions.

Assuring full cooperation, Lt. General Sengupta said that the Indian Army will construct an all-weather Ice Skating Rink and an Indoor Stadium in Kaza. He also announced that the Army will organise an eye health check-up camp in Kaza with facilities for medical procedures.