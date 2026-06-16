Dharamshala: Beyond hosting international cricket matches, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has transformed the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium into a global platform for showcasing the rich cultural heritage and tourism potential of Himachal Pradesh. Through spectacular laser, drone, light and sound shows during major matches, the association has been introducing audiences around the world to the state’s identity as Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi.

Over the years, cricketing events in Dharamshala have given a major boost to tourism in the hill state. What began as an ambitious project in 2005 has today evolved into one of the world’s most picturesque cricket venues and a major attraction for tourists. Visitors from across the country and abroad now flock to Dharamshala not only to watch cricket but also to experience the breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar mountains surrounding the stadium.

The venue comes alive during IPL and One Day International matches, when Himachal’s art, culture and traditions are showcased through advanced technology. During the recent One Day match held on Saturday, spectators inside the stadium and viewers across the globe witnessed a grand display featuring the state’s sacred shrines, local deities, the internationally renowned Kullu Dussehra festival, adventure sports and diverse wildlife.

The presentation also paid tribute to the heroes of Himachal Pradesh and highlighted the state’s unique identity. The dazzling combination of light, laser and drone displays drew loud applause from cricket fans and offered a glimpse of the cultural richness of the hill state to an international audience.

The Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, regarded among the most beautiful cricket venues in the world, has emerged as much more than a sporting arena. Along with promoting cricket, it has become an important medium for strengthening tourism and enhancing Himachal Pradesh’s image globally.

Former BCCI President and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur, who played a key role in the development of the stadium through the HPCA, is widely credited with envisioning the facility as a world-class venue. The project, conceived in 2005, has grown into a major asset for the state, helping put Himachal Pradesh on the international map and providing a platform for promoting its culture and traditions before a global audience.