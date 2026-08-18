Shimla: With development works being undertaken in panchayats under around 18 different state and Central government schemes, concerns over duplication of projects and possible misuse of funds were raised in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Chopal BJP MLA Balbir Verma called for a digital tracking mechanism for all development works carried out at the panchayat level to ensure greater transparency and prevent the same project from being shown under multiple schemes.

During Question Hour, Verma pointed out that several development works, including water storage tanks, are being executed through different government schemes. He cautioned that in the absence of a unified monitoring system, there could be a possibility of the same work being attributed to more than one scheme, creating a risk of duplication and financial irregularities.

To address the issue, the MLA suggested that details of every construction and development project should be uploaded online. The records should include photographs of the completed and ongoing works, GPS coordinates and the exact name and location of the project.

Such a system, he said, would create a digital record of every project and make it easier for the government and the public to verify whether a particular work has already been sanctioned or executed under another scheme.

The demand for digital monitoring came amid wider concerns over the implementation and quality of rural development works. Verma also raised concerns about water storage tanks developing leaks shortly after construction at some locations, questioning the quality of work being carried out at the panchayat level.

Responding to the concerns, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked the MLA to provide details of the panchayats and projects where irregularities were suspected. He assured the House that the government would conduct an impartial inquiry on receiving specific complaints.

Verma said he would submit the details of the concerned cases to the Chief Minister in writing.

The demand has highlighted the need for a centralised digital system to monitor panchayat-level development works, particularly when multiple state and Central schemes are being implemented simultaneously. A system combining project photographs, GPS coordinates and location-wise records could help authorities identify duplicate projects, improve monitoring and strengthen accountability in the use of public funds.