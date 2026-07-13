Shimla: In a move aimed at strengthening healthcare services across the state, the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has invited applications to fill 105 additional posts in various medical categories on a Job Trainee basis.

The newly announced vacancies include 60 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA), 30 posts of Radiographer, and 15 posts of Senior Laboratory Technician/MLT Grade-II. These appointments are intended to enhance the quality of services in government health institutions across Himachal Pradesh.

The additional vacancies come over and above the 196 posts that were advertised earlier through Advertisement No. 04/2026 dated February 28, 2026. The earlier recruitment included 176 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant (Post Code 26008), 10 posts of Radiographer (Post Code 26009), and 10 posts of Senior Laboratory Technician/MLT Grade-II (Post Code 26012). Subsequently, 18 more posts across various categories were added through an addendum issued on March 30, 2026.

According to the Commission, the newly requisitioned posts will be clubbed with the existing recruitment process initiated through the February advertisement and the March addendum.

To facilitate recruitment for the revised number of vacancies, the Commission has reopened the online application portal for all three post codes. Candidates can submit their applications from July 11 to July 25, 2026, up to 11:59 p.m.

Fresh applicants are required to apply online through the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. Those who had already submitted applications in response to Advertisement No. 04/2026 or the subsequent addendum do not need to apply again.