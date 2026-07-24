Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 312 Assistant Staff Nurse (ASN) posts in the state. The commission has called upon eligible female candidates to submit their applications through the official HPRCA website. The recruitment drive aims to strengthen the healthcare workforce across Himachal Pradesh by filling vacancies in various categories.

According to the notification, only female candidates are eligible to apply for the posts. Applicants must possess a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university or institution. Candidates holding a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) A-Grade Diploma with a minimum of 50 per cent marks are also eligible. In addition, applicants must be bona fide residents of Himachal Pradesh and registered with the Himachal Pradesh Nurses Registration Council (HPNRC), Shimla.

The age of applicants should be between 21 and 45 years as on January 1, 2026. Only those candidates who fulfil the prescribed educational qualifications, age limit and registration requirements will be considered for the recruitment process.

The selection of candidates will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or a written screening test carrying 120 marks. The examination will be of one hour and thirty minutes duration. The Commission has also stated that it may adopt any other suitable method of selection if required. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the procedure determined by the Commission and the candidates’ performance in the selection process.

Of the 312 vacancies, 112 posts have been reserved for the General (Unreserved) category, 40 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 50 for Other Backward Classes (OBC-UR), 62 for Scheduled Castes (SC-UR) and 12 for Scheduled Tribes (ST-UR). The remaining vacancies have been reserved for candidates belonging to BPL and Freedom Fighter Dependent categories under the respective reservation quotas.

The Commission has advised aspiring candidates to carefully read the detailed recruitment notification before applying and ensure that they meet all eligibility conditions. Interested candidates can complete the application process online through the official HPRCA portal within the stipulated deadline.