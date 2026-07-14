Shimla: Himachal Pradesh took another step towards strengthening its renewable energy infrastructure on Tuesday with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating a 500-kilowatt ground-mounted solar power project in Gram Panchayat Mamlig of Solan district under the Green Panchayat Scheme.

Virtually inaugurating the project from Shimla, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to promoting clean energy while ensuring that local communities directly benefit from renewable energy projects. He reiterated that the government aims to provide urban-standard amenities in villages and strengthen the rural economy through sustainable development.

Built at a cost of Rs. 2 crore, the solar power plant was constructed in a little over a year, with work beginning on December 23, 2024, and the project being connected to the electricity grid on February 24, 2026.

The Chief Minister said the plant is currently generating nearly 3,000 units of clean electricity every day and is expected to produce around eight lakh units annually. Under the power purchase agreement, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited will procure the electricity at Rs. 3.50 per unit, ensuring a steady stream of revenue while contributing to the state’s clean energy targets.

Describing the project as a model of community participation, Sukhu said its revenue-sharing mechanism has been designed to ensure that the benefits of renewable energy reach the grassroots. Twenty-five per cent of the income generated will be utilised for development works in the gram panchayat, while another 25 per cent will be spent on the welfare of orphans and widows. Twenty per cent of the revenue will go to the state government, another 20 per cent to HIMURJA, and the remaining 10 per cent will be used for the operation and maintenance of the plant.

The Gram Panchayat is expected to earn nearly Rs. 14 lakh every year from the project, creating a sustainable source of income for local development and welfare activities.

Sukhu said the solar power plant, with an operational lifespan of 25 years, represents a unique blend of clean energy generation, environmental conservation, rural development and social welfare. He said such initiatives would help village panchayats become financially self-reliant while contributing to the state’s long-term sustainability goals.

The Chief Minister said the government is actively promoting renewable energy projects across Himachal Pradesh as part of its broader strategy to strengthen the rural economy, reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and create new avenues of income for local communities.

He expressed confidence that the Green Panchayat Scheme would emerge as a model for sustainable rural development, combining environmental responsibility with inclusive economic growth and improved quality of life in villages.