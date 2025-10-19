Veteran domestic cricketer Paras Dogra has etched his name among Indian cricket’s elite by crossing the 10,000-run mark in first-class cricket. The 40-year-old achieved the milestone after scoring his 33rd first-class century in his latest match against a strong Mumbai line-up, reaffirming his consistency and dominance in India’s domestic circuit.

With this century, Dogra’s career tally has now reached 10,098 runs from 142 matches and 230 innings, making him the third-highest run-getter in the history of Indian first-class cricket. He trails only two legends of the domestic game — Wasim Jaffer, who has 14,609 runs, and Cheteshwar Pujara, who has 13,603 runs. Dogra has maintained an impressive batting average of 49.01 throughout his career, with a highest individual score of 253. Over his 25-year-long journey, he has registered 33 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

Born on November 19, 1984, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Dogra began his first-class career with Himachal Pradesh during the 2001–02 season. Over the years, he became the backbone of the team’s batting lineup, known for his calm temperament, elegant stroke play, and ability to anchor innings under pressure. Despite being one of the most consistent domestic performers, Dogra never got a national call-up — a reflection of the fierce competition in Indian cricket during his peak years.

Dogra later represented Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir, continuing to score prolifically across teams. He became the first batsman to score a century for Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy and also holds the record for the most double centuries in Ranji Trophy history, with eight to his name. His top score of 253 came for Puducherry, further underlining his ability to play marathon innings.

In the Indian Premier League, Dogra has been part of teams such as the Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight Riders, where his solid domestic performances earned him opportunities at the national T20 stage.

Dogra’s entry into the 10,000-run club is not only a personal milestone but also a tribute to his longevity and dedication to domestic cricket. Players like Dogra, who have consistently performed in the Ranji circuit for over two decades, are often considered the unsung heroes of Indian cricket — shaping the foundation upon which the country’s cricketing success rests.

His achievement is a reminder of the rich talent pool in India’s domestic structure and serves as inspiration for young cricketers from smaller states. As he continues to add to his tally, Dogra’s career stands as a testament to perseverance, skill, and an unrelenting love for the game.