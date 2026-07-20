Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved the procurement of sports equipment worth Rs. 12.89 crore for the State-level Sports Centre of Excellence at Kharidi in Hamirpur district and the development of a multipurpose commercial complex in Shimla under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The Cabinet approved the procurement of sports equipment and other essential items valued at Rs. 12.89 crore for the Sports Centre of Excellence at Kharidi (Nadaun) in Hamirpur district. To ensure the smooth functioning of the centre, it also approved the creation of 48 posts in various categories.

In another significant urban development initiative, the Cabinet gave its nod for the development of a Multipurpose Commercial Complex at Vikasnagar, Shimla, by the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) in collaboration with a private developer under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project is expected to enhance commercial infrastructure and create new business opportunities in the state capital.

To improve road safety across the state, the Cabinet approved the Road Safety Audit Policy, aimed at reducing accidents on both new and existing roads by identifying and addressing potential safety hazards during planning, construction and maintenance.

The Cabinet also approved the development of post-harvest infrastructure and cold chain facilities by providing a 70 per cent subsidy through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. The initiative includes the establishment of 20 cold storage units with a capacity of five metric tonnes each, 10 freeze-dry units, and 20 refrigerated vans for eligible beneficiaries.

Giving a boost to the fisheries sector, the Cabinet approved the procurement and distribution of fishing boats with a 70 per cent subsidy through DBT during the financial year 2026-27. It also approved a 90 per cent subsidy for the distribution of fishing gear, including cast nets and gill nets.

The Cabinet further launched the Mukhya Mantri Machhuara Samman Nidhi Scheme, under which eligible reservoir fishermen families will receive Rs. 3,500 as financial assistance during the annual closed fishing season.

Another major decision was the approval for establishing an Integrated Aqua Park at Nadaun in Hamirpur district along with the creation and filling of 15 posts in various categories.

The Cabinet also approved the shifting of the Public Works Department Division No. 2 from Bilaspur to Jagatkhana to improve public service delivery.

In the energy sector, the Cabinet approved enhancement of the installed capacity of the Fozal Hydroelectric Project from 9 MW to 16 MW, while also adopting the Energy Service Company (ESCO) model for implementing energy-efficiency measures in water supply, irrigation and sewerage pumping schemes of the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

The Cabinet also granted permission for the development of the Jathia Devi Mountain City project in the Shimla hills, a move expected to promote planned urban development and investment in the region.