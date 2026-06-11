Shimla: Government employees in Himachal Pradesh will now receive their full salary while pursuing higher studies during their service period, following a decision of the state government to enhance study leave benefits.

The state government has amended Rule 56 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, allowing employees proceeding on study leave to draw 100 per cent of their salary. Earlier, employees availing study leave were entitled to leave salary equivalent to 40 per cent of the pay they were drawing before proceeding on leave, along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

Employees who had earlier availed study leave under the previous provisions will also receive the balance amount of salary due to them under the revised rules.

According to the state government, acquiring advanced qualifications and upgrading professional skills through higher studies contributes to the personal growth of employees and enhances their efficiency and effectiveness, leading to improved delivery of public services.

To avail the benefit, government employees will have to furnish an undertaking stating that they are not receiving any scholarship, stipend or remuneration from any part-time employment during the study period.

The state government had earlier restored full salary during study leave for Allopathy doctors pursuing higher and specialised courses at premier medical institutions. The move had helped strengthen healthcare services in the state and benefited people across Himachal Pradesh.

With the latest amendment, the government aims to encourage employees to pursue higher education and skill development without facing financial hardship, while also improving the quality and efficiency of public services.