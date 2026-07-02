Shimla: In a major policy decision aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and improving disaster preparedness, the Himachal Pradesh government has expanded the scope of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission-Rural (VB-G RAM G) by including disaster management and restoration activities under the scheme. The Rural Development Department has issued a notification, and the revised provisions came into effect across the state from July 1.

Under the revised framework, workers engaged under the scheme will now be deployed for relief, restoration and mitigation works in areas affected by landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts and other natural disasters. The government has also given priority to water conservation, cleaning and restoration of drains, slope stabilisation, repair of damaged rural access roads and other works aimed at reducing disaster risks in vulnerable areas.

Secretary, Rural Development Department, C. Palrasu, confirmed that the scheme has been modified to better address the state’s requirements. “The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) has been implemented in Himachal. Certain modifications have been made to it, specifically the inclusion of disaster-related activities. A notification regarding this has been issued,” he said.

The state government has also revised wage rates under the scheme. Workers in scheduled (tribal) areas will now receive ₹375 per day, while those in non-scheduled areas will be paid ₹300 per day. Earlier, under MGNREGA, the Centre provided ₹309 per day for tribal areas and ₹247 per day for non-tribal areas, with the Himachal Pradesh government contributing an additional amount to enhance workers’ wages.

Another significant change is the extension of guaranteed employment from the earlier limit to 125 days for eligible rural families. The government believes the move will improve household incomes, provide greater employment security and create more livelihood opportunities in villages, particularly in disaster-prone regions where seasonal employment remains limited.

Officials said the expanded scope of the scheme will also help rural communities undertake preventive works before the monsoon while enabling quicker restoration of essential infrastructure after natural disasters. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed repeated damage from landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts in recent years, making timely mitigation and restoration a critical priority for the state.

The revised provisions are expected to increase the financial burden on the state exchequer. In view of the changes, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has directed all Deputy Commissioners, District Programme Coordinators and other implementing agencies to prepare district-wise action plans in accordance with the new guidelines to ensure smooth implementation.

The changes are based on the recommendations of a high-level committee constituted by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu under the chairmanship of Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh. The committee reviewed the scheme and recommended several modifications to make it more suitable for Himachal Pradesh’s mountainous terrain and employment needs. Secretary C. Palrasu and Director Raghav Sharma were also members of the committee.

According to the state government, several provisions of the existing scheme did not adequately reflect Himachal Pradesh’s geographical challenges and the realities faced by rural workers. The revised framework has been designed to address those gaps while ensuring that livelihood opportunities are strengthened alongside disaster resilience. The government has maintained that it will not compromise on issues concerning the livelihoods and welfare of rural workers.