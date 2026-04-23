Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has approved 99,799 new social security pension cases over the past three years, taking the total number of beneficiaries in the state to 8,41,917.

The beneficiaries include senior citizens, widows, single women and Divyaangjans covered under different categories of welfare schemes. Data shows that 1,04,740 people are receiving the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, while 5,04,253 beneficiaries are covered under the State Old Age Pension scheme. Similarly, 25,414 widows are receiving pensions under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, and 1,26,808 women are covered under the widow, destitute and single woman pension category. The state also supports 1,340 beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension and 78,291 under the Disability Relief Allowance.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that 41,799 new pension cases were approved in 2023-24, followed by 41,012 in 2024-25 and 16,988 in 2025-26. He said the government has also amended social security pension rules to ensure timely disbursement of benefits.

The Chief Minister said that 2,67,040 women up to the age of 69 years are receiving a monthly pension of Rs. 1,500 under a dedicated scheme. At present, the state has 5,04,253 old-age pensioners, 1,26,808 widows, destitute and single women beneficiaries, 78,291 persons receiving disability relief allowance, 1,021 beneficiaries under rehabilitation allowance for leprosy and 50 transgender pensioners.

He added that the government has decided to increase the pension for persons with 100 percent disability from Rs. 1,700 to Rs. 3,000 per month, benefiting around 7,000 individuals.

The Chief Minister said that the removal of the income ceiling and the requirement of gram sabha approval for widowed, deserted and single women, as well as for persons with 40 to 69 percent disability, has simplified the process. He said these steps have reduced delays and made it easier for eligible beneficiaries to access social security pensions.