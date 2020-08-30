Shimla: Vigilant to provide social security to destitute, old, abandoned, disabled and poor people, the state government is providing social security pension to 5,69,248 beneficiaries in the state.

Out of it, 3,85,039 are receiving old age pensions, 1,19,713 widows/ destitute/single women, 63,498 disability pensions, 995 leprosy and 03-transgender pensions.

Due to the global pandemic ‘coronavirus’, the state government had decided to give six months pension in advance to beneficiaries of tribal area and three months advance pension to beneficiaries of non-tribal areas, on which Rs 424.58 crore have been spent so far.

In the last two and a half years, the Government has sanctioned 1,63,607 new cases of Social Security Pensions, including 130931 old age pensions, 18,203 widow/destitute/single women pensions and 14,473 disabled pensions.