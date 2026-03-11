Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has assured that there is adequate stock of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG in the state and urged people not to panic amid concerns over possible fuel supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday chaired a review meeting in Shimla to assess the availability of petrol, diesel and domestic as well as commercial LPG cylinders across the state. The meeting was convened in view of the current global situation arising from the US–Iran War, which has raised concerns in many regions about the possible impact on fuel supply chains.

During the meeting, officials informed that Himachal Pradesh currently has sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas (LPG), and there is no immediate threat of shortage in the state. The Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of these essential fuels so that the public does not face any inconvenience.

However, it was noted that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been slightly affected due to the prevailing international circumstances. Despite this, authorities said that essential institutions such as private and government hospitals and educational institutions are being given priority in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to ensure that critical services continue without disruption.

Officials informed that around 15,000 commercial LPG cylinders are currently available in the state and these are being supplied to hotels, restaurants and other establishments as per requirement.

Gupta also appealed to domestic LPG consumers not to panic or make unnecessary bookings based on misleading information circulating on social media. He said that there is adequate stock of domestic LPG in the state and people should avoid creating artificial demand.

The Chief Secretary further directed all Deputy Commissioners to closely monitor the situation and conduct daily reviews in their respective districts to ensure smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products and LPG cylinders across Himachal Pradesh. Officials were also asked to remain vigilant and respond promptly to any local supply issues if they arise.