Police in Shimla have seized LSD drugs worth about ₹1 crore in the international market and arrested two persons, including a woman, in a major crackdown as part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign in the state capital.

According to the police, the action was taken following specific information about drug-related activities in the Him Niwas area of BCS. Acting on the tip-off, a team of Himachal Pradesh Police conducted a raid in the area and detained two suspects.

Addressing mediapersons at the police office, Abhishek said a case has been registered at New Shimla Police Station under Sections 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

नशे के विरुद्ध “जीरो टॉलरेंस” की नीति के तहत शिमला पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए 562 LSD स्ट्रिप्स (लगभग ₹1 करोड़ कीमत) बरामद कर दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

प्रारंभिक जांच में आरोपी पिछले कई वर्षों से मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी में संलिप्त पाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/MYRDsH2LD0 — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) March 11, 2026

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Dharamkot area in Moga district of Punjab, and Priya Sharma, a resident of Dadahu in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

During the search, police recovered 562 strips of LSD from their possession. The total weight of the seized consignment is estimated to be around 11,570 grams. Police said that under the NDPS Act, any quantity of LSD exceeding 0.1 gram is classified as a commercial quantity and can attract a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Officials said the seized quantity falls in the commercial category and its value in the international market is estimated to be around ₹1 crore. Police also said that the main accused, Sandeep Sharma, has allegedly been involved in LSD smuggling for the past ten years.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and the network through which the contraband was being supplied.