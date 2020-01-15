Nauni varsity’s research scholar to witness Republic Day parade from PM box

Nauni/Solan: Dr Reena Kumari, a Senior Research Fellow in the Department of Vegetable Science at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has been invited to watch Republic Day Parade 2020 from the Prime Minister’s Box at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Dr. Reena Kumari with Dr Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

Dr Reena Kumari is among the 100 meritorious students selected from across the country by the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Government of India to witness the event.

Hailing from district Hamirpur, Dr Reena was the topper of her school in class 10 +2 and joined Nauni University in the year 2009. She completed her master’s and a doctorate in the discipline of Vegetable Science under the guidance of Dr Ramesh K Bhardwaj and has worked on improvement and development of new varieties in cucumber.

Gold Medallist in PhD programme, Dr Reena has published eight research papers, one book chapter, review paper and popular article. Dr Reena has also qualified JRF and SRF.