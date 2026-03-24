New SOP under IT Rules aims to curb circulation of NCII content; victims can approach police, online portals, or grievance bodies

Shimla: The government has tightened its framework to tackle online abuse, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issuing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery (NCII). The move comes with multiple reporting options, including the cybercrime helpline 1930 for assistance.

A spokesperson from Digital Technologies and Governance, Himachal Pradesh, said that NCII content includes material exposing private parts, partial or full nudity, sexually explicit acts, or morphed images. Such content is a direct violation of an individual’s privacy and dignity and requires swift action.

Under the new SOP, victims have been provided with several ways to report incidents. Complaints can be submitted directly on social media platforms through their “report” or “abuse” options or by contacting designated grievance officers. In addition, affected individuals, especially women, can seek assistance from One Stop Centres (OSCs) for immediate support.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has also been strengthened to handle such complaints, allowing users to report incidents involving online abuse and objectionable content. For urgent help, individuals can dial 1930, which connects them to cybercrime support services.

Authorities said victims can also approach the nearest police station or law enforcement agencies to initiate legal action. If no response is received from online platforms within the stipulated time, or if the complainant is not satisfied with the action taken, an appeal can be filed before the Grievance Appellate Committee.

The government has urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing any such content, stressing that timely reporting and responsible online behaviour are key to preventing the spread of harmful material and ensuring digital safety.